Saturday, November 30, 2024
    Electoral Commission Increases Media Accreditation for 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced an increase in media accreditation for journalists covering the constituency and regional collation centres during the upcoming December general election.

    The total number of accreditation cards available will now rise to 4,500, up from the previously proposed 3,308.

    This update was shared by EC Chairperson Mrs. Jean Mensa during a press conference on Friday, November 29, 2024. The accreditation cards will be distributed by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), who will receive the cards by Sunday evening. The EC clarified that it will not be directly involved in the allocation process, which will be handled by the two associations.

    Mrs. Mensa explained that the initial memo, which suggested limited media access, was intended to ensure a minimum level of media coverage at the collation centres, not to restrict access. The decision to increase the number of accreditation cards to 4,500 followed discussions with media associations, taking into account space limitations at the collation centres.

    The EC reiterated its commitment to working closely with the media to ensure a transparent and smooth electoral process.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

