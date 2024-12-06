Electoral Commission Investigates Incident Involving Unauthorized Transport of Election Materials in Volta Region

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed that the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of Afadjato South in the Volta Region was questioned by officers of the Ghana Police Service for transporting election materials in a private vehicle without the necessary police escort.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, December 5, led to the police taking custody of the materials. The EC has emphasized that its policy requires all election materials to be transported in official vehicles, with a police escort when deemed necessary, to ensure the security and integrity of the materials.

In a statement to the media, Samuel Tettey, the EC’s Deputy Chairman of Operations, assured the public that while the policy breach was noted, it will not affect the conduct or results of the elections in the Afadjato South Constituency. The EC has committed to conducting an internal investigation into the matter while cooperating fully with the police as they continue their inquiries.

Read full statement below:

Press Release -Afadjato South District