Electoral Commission is not hiring new staff — Jean Mensa

The public has been encouraged by the Electoral Commission to ignore any job-related social media posts.
In a news release, the Commission stated that it is not conducting any hiring drives.
“The Electoral Commission’s attention has been directed to a posting claiming that the Commission is conducting a recruiting drive that is going around on several social media sites.
The EC stated, “The Commission is NOT conducting any recruitment exercise. The general public is informed.
