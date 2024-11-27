Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Breaking News

    Electoral Commission Limits Media and Observer Access to Collation Centres for 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    The Electoral Commission (EC) has implemented new guidelines to limit media and observer access to collation centres during the 2024 general elections.

    The decision aims to streamline the collation process and ensure its efficiency and security.

    According to the new rules, each constituency collation centre will permit only eight media houses, while regional centres will accommodate 12 media houses, consisting of five TV stations and seven radio stations. This restriction is designed to reduce crowding and potential disruptions, ensuring smooth operations during the collation of votes.

    Dr. Eric Bossman Asare, Deputy Commissioner of the EC, explained the rationale behind the decision in an interview with Eyewitness News on November 26. He highlighted that the move is based on past experiences and the need to manage the collation centres effectively. “If you don’t manage the centres very well, you may end up having a lot of challenges to deal with,” Dr. Asare noted.

    The EC believes that the reduced number of media representatives will still provide sufficient coverage while maintaining a manageable and secure environment. The EC emphasized that this arrangement would contribute to a more organized collation exercise, ensuring accurate and timely transmission of results.

    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

