Electoral Commission Maintains Strong Relationship with All Political Parties, Dr. Bossman Asare Affirms

Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), has reiterated that the Commission enjoys a solid relationship with all political parties, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview with TV3, Dr. Asare acknowledged that while the opposition has been critical of the EC, the Commission remains committed to fostering a fair and conducive environment for all political entities.

“I can assert without hesitation that the Electoral Commission enjoys a very strong relationship with political parties, including the principal opposition party,” Dr. Asare stated, emphasizing that the Commission has maintained a productive working rapport with all political groups.

Dr. Asare further highlighted that representatives from various political parties have consistently attended meetings organized by the EC to discuss electoral processes and ballot procedures, reinforcing the collaborative nature of these engagements.

Expressing confidence in the upcoming elections, Dr. Asare assured the public that the Commission’s positive relationship with political parties will ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. He emphasized that the Electoral Commission is committed to ensuring that the will of the people is accurately reflected across all constituencies.