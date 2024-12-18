Electoral Commission of Ghana Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Security for Personnel During 2024 Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has expressed significant concerns about the lack of adequate security for its personnel during and after the December 2024 elections.

The Commission disclosed that several of its members were attacked by party supporters, despite the presence of security personnel who were reportedly outnumbered and unable to effectively ensure the safety of EC officers. This compromised the ability of the EC staff to perform their duties fully and securely.

Dr. Srebour Quaicoe, the Director of Training at the Electoral Commission, addressed these concerns at an event organized by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, where findings from the 2024 election incidents were shared. He emphasized the importance of securing the election process, stating that without proper security, even the best preparations would be rendered ineffective.

Dr. Quaicoe highlighted that no part of the collation centers was safe, with the potential for disruptions at any time. He further noted that the Commission had intended to reconvene to assess the situation and consider re-collation options but raised concerns over the potential for conflicts when results were already known at the polling station level.

The EC official called on all stakeholders to prioritize discussions on improving security measures to safeguard the electoral process and ensure a smooth and peaceful environment for future elections.