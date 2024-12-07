Electoral Commission Official Arrested for Alleged Election Fraud in Ghana’s 2024 Vote

An Electoral Commission (EC) official in Ghana has been arrested for allegedly committing electoral fraud during the ongoing general elections.

The suspect, identified as Dery Joseph, was taken into custody by the Ghana Police Service after he was accused of issuing approximately 15 ballot papers at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station in Kintampo South, Bono East Region, which omitted the name and symbol of the first presidential candidate.

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐄𝐂 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐎 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐎 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒 pic.twitter.com/TpybWYJEUw — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) December 7, 2024

The arrest has raised concerns about the integrity of the election process, as the country continues its voting day. The Police have confirmed that Joseph is now under investigation for his role in the incident. Voting began across the nation at 7 AM on December 7, with polls set to close at 5 PM.

This development comes as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged citizens in his address on December 6 to vote peacefully, cooperate with the Electoral Commission, and work alongside security forces to ensure a smooth and incident-free election. He stressed the importance of upholding Ghana’s strong democratic reputation and maintaining respect, tolerance, and mutual cooperation throughout the voting process.