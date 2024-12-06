Electoral Commission Official Educates Voters on Voting Process Ahead of Ghana’s Election

As Ghana’s elections approach, Mrs. Kim-Louise Yeboah Aidoo, District Director of the Electoral Commission (EC) for Afigya Kwabre South, made a timely appearance on the Asetena Pa YouTube show, hosted by Akoto Mansa.

Her mission: to educate voters, particularly first-time participants, on the voting process to ensure they cast their ballots accurately and without errors.

In the interview, Mrs. Aidoo walked viewers through the voting procedure, offering clear instructions to simplify the process for the electorate. “All voters need to do is join the queue at their designated polling station and follow the instructions provided by the polling agents present,” she explained. She reassured the public that EC staff are well-trained to guide voters through each step of the process, ensuring a smooth experience.

A key aspect of the conversation focused on voter eligibility. Mrs. Aidoo emphasized the importance of having a valid ID card and confirming one’s name on the electoral register before voting. “These two elements—your ID card and your name on the register—are your tickets to vote in both the parliamentary and presidential elections, which are conducted consecutively,” she stated.

She also highlighted the essential role of the Name Reference Officer, who is responsible for verifying voters’ details against the electoral register. “This verification step is the starting point of the voting process, and it is crucial to ensure that everything runs smoothly,” she added.

Her appearance on Asetena Pa comes at a critical time, as voter education is vital in reducing the risk of invalid votes and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process. By focusing on the basics, Mrs. Aidoo aimed to eliminate confusion and empower citizens to fully engage in the democratic process.