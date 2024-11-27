Electoral Commission Prepares for Special Voting Exercise Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has confirmed its preparedness for the Special Voting Exercise for Election 2024, scheduled for Monday, December 2, 2024.

The exercise will take place at 276 designated voting centres across the country.

In a recent meeting with the National Security Task Force, chaired by Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa assured that all arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and efficient exercise.

Regarding the general election on December 7, 2024, Mensa announced that 95% of the ballot papers have been distributed, with biometric verification devices already being transported to district offices for further deployment on election day. She added that the remaining ballot papers for the Northern, Bono, and Bono East regions will be dispatched on Tuesday, November 26.

The Special Voting Exercise is intended for specific groups of registered voters, including journalists and security personnel, who are unable to vote on the official election day due to their duties during the December 7 event.