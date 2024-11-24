Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Headlines

    Electoral Commission Refutes Claims of Separate Voting Dates for 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked claims circulating about separate voting dates for presidential candidates in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

    The Commission dismissed these allegations, which have been reported by certain media outlets, as “baseless” and “misleading.”

    In a statement issued on November 24, the EC reiterated that the 2024 elections will be held nationwide on Saturday, December 7, 2024, between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

    “The general public is hereby informed that the 2024 elections are scheduled for December 7, 2024,” the statement clarified.

    The EC urged citizens to disregard the misinformation and called on all eligible voters to turn out in large numbers to cast their ballots. The Commission also reminded voters to maintain peace and order throughout the electoral process to ensure a smooth and fair election.

    Previous article
    President Akufo-Addo Reaffirms Confidence in Vice President Bawumia Ahead of 2024 Elections
    Next article
    Ghana Premier League 2024/25 Season Kicks Off with Dramatic Results
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    Headlines 0
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE