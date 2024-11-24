Electoral Commission Refutes Claims of Separate Voting Dates for 2024 Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked claims circulating about separate voting dates for presidential candidates in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The Commission dismissed these allegations, which have been reported by certain media outlets, as “baseless” and “misleading.”

In a statement issued on November 24, the EC reiterated that the 2024 elections will be held nationwide on Saturday, December 7, 2024, between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM.

“The general public is hereby informed that the 2024 elections are scheduled for December 7, 2024,” the statement clarified.

The EC urged citizens to disregard the misinformation and called on all eligible voters to turn out in large numbers to cast their ballots. The Commission also reminded voters to maintain peace and order throughout the electoral process to ensure a smooth and fair election.