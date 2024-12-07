Electoral Commission Reports High Voter Turnout and Smooth Voting Process as Polls Close in Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reported a strong voter turnout following the close of polling stations across Ghana on Saturday evening. Preliminary figures suggest that a significant number of voters cast their ballots before the official 5 p.m. deadline.

At a media briefing held at the National Collation Centre in Accra, Benjamin Bano-Bioh, the Director of Electoral Services, provided an update on the voting process. He confirmed that 95% of polling stations had closed by 5 p.m. local time, with the remaining stations finishing shortly thereafter.

Bano-Bioh highlighted that the Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) used during the election had performed well, reducing voter processing times to just three minutes per person. This streamlined the voting process and contributed to the overall efficiency of the elections.

“The elections have been largely seamless, with minimal disruptions compared to previous years. The strategy we set in place helped ensure a smooth flow of the process,” he said, noting that the polls had proceeded without the common issues seen in past elections.

While the election day was largely peaceful, Bano-Bioh confirmed a tragic incident in the Northern Region, where one fatality was reported. He emphasized, however, that the incident was unrelated to the Commission’s activities or any failure in its processes.

The EC director also praised the professionalism of the Commission’s staff, political party agents, and the media throughout the day. He urged the press to ensure that the results announced align with the official declarations made by the Commission.

“Thanks to the media for their professionalism in covering the elections. We call on you to ensure that the results you report reflect what the EC announces,” Bano-Bioh added.

As the collation of results continues at the Constituency Collation Centres, the EC is preparing for the final tabulation and the announcement of the official outcome.