Electoral Commission Rescinds Restrictions on Media Access to Collation Centres

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has reassured the public of its commitment to transparency and accountability in the upcoming 2024 general elections, announcing that journalists will now have unrestricted access to constituency and regional collation centres.

In a press release dated December 2, 2024, the EC announced a significant change to its media accreditation process. Following internal discussions and consultations with key media stakeholders, the Commission revealed that media personnel who are accredited with photo identification for polling stations will also be permitted to use the same accreditation to cover constituency and regional collation centres.

Benjamin Bano-Bio, Director of Electoral Services, emphasized that this decision is a step toward greater media access and flexibility. “The EC is desirous to maintain the highest level of transparency and accountability in its operations,” Bano-Bio explained. “The revised media accreditation aims to provide media personnel with greater flexibility and access to key election centres, ensuring that the media can effectively cover the electoral process.”

The EC also stated that arrangements for media access to the National Collation Centre will be announced in due course.

This announcement marks a reversal of the Commission’s initial stance, which had limited the number of journalists allowed at constituency and regional collation centres. A memo issued on November 25, 2024, had outlined that only eight media organisations would be accredited for collation activities, with a strict cap on the number of journalists due to space constraints.

The EC’s initial restrictions sparked widespread criticism from the media, civil society organizations (CSOs), and the public. The United Press for Development Network (UPDN) expressed concern about the limitations on media coverage, arguing that it undermined the transparency of the electoral process. In response to the criticism, the number of accredited journalists was increased from 3,308 to 4,500 after consultations with key media associations, including the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA). However, the UPDN still voiced concerns that the changes did not sufficiently address the issue of limiting media access.

This decision to grant broader media access aims to reassure Ghanaians and the international community of the Electoral Commission’s commitment to a free, fair, and transparent election.