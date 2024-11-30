Electoral Commission Responds to NDC’s Criticism Over Volta Region Ballot Shortfall

The Electoral Commission (EC) has defended itself against accusations from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding shortfalls in ballot papers for the Volta Region, a region traditionally considered a stronghold for the party.

In a press release dated November 29, signed by Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations Samuel Tettey, the Commission clarified that it has been transparent about the discrepancies related to the printing and distribution of ballots across the country.

The NDC had expressed concerns about the shortfall, accusing the EC of dishonesty. Dr. Edward Omane Boamae, the party’s Director of Elections and IT, posted on Facebook on November 29, questioning the reasons behind the errors affecting the Volta Region. He described the situation as a series of avoidable mistakes and demanded an explanation from the EC, emphasizing that the issue would be raised at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting later that day.

In response, Samuel Tettey assured the public that all political parties were informed in writing about the shortfalls, and a reprint to address the discrepancies had already been carried out. He rejected the NDC’s claims of dishonesty, stating that the EC had been transparent about the situation and would not have called for a reprint if there was any attempt to conceal information.

Tettey urged the public to disregard what he described as “misleading information” and “acts of mischief” by individuals seeking to undermine the Commission’s credibility. He emphasized that the Commission’s memo, which Boamae referenced in his post, demonstrated its commitment to operating in a transparent and accountable manner. The EC urged the public to carefully review its communications and avoid being misled by those attempting to cause fear and sow distrust in the electoral process.