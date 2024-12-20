Electoral Commission Resumes Re-Collation of Results with Heightened Security

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced the resumption of the re-collation of election results in certain constituencies, following disruptions and disputes during the initial collation process.

In response to the heightened tensions surrounding the process, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Police Service have been deployed to ensure the safety and integrity of the proceedings.

The deployment of security forces was confirmed by the National Election Security Task Force on Friday, December 20. According to ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, the Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service and spokesperson for the Task Force, the collaboration between the military and police is aimed at maintaining order and preventing any disruptions to the collation process. This step has been taken to create a secure environment where the EC can complete its duties without interference.

The re-collation exercise will focus on addressing discrepancies and anomalies found in the results of specific constituencies. This follows concerns raised by political parties and stakeholders over the accuracy of the initial results in some areas.

EC officials have reassured the public and political parties that they remain committed to upholding the democratic process. They have called on all political entities and their supporters to remain calm and cooperative during this critical phase of the electoral process. The EC also appealed for patience as the re-collation continues.

To further ensure the smooth running of the process, the public has been urged to avoid congregating near collation centres. This precaution aims to prevent potential confrontations and allow security personnel to manage the situation effectively.

As the re-collation exercise continues, the EC remains dedicated to ensuring that the electoral process is transparent, accurate, and in line with democratic principles.