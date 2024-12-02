Electoral Commission Reverses Decision on Journalist Access to Collation Centres for 2024 Elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has reversed its earlier decision to restrict journalists’ access to constituency and regional collation centres during the December 7, 2024 general elections.

This change was announced in a press release issued on December 2.

According to the EC, after internal discussions and consultations with key media personalities, it has been decided that media personnel who have been assigned photo accreditation for covering polling stations will be able to use the same credentials to access constituency and regional collation centres.

Benjamin Bano-Bio, the Director of Electoral Services, emphasized that starting from December 7, accredited media personnel will be permitted entry to these centres using their photo accreditation cards issued by the EC. The press release further stated that the Commission is committed to maintaining the highest level of transparency and accountability in the electoral process. The revised media accreditation policy aims to provide greater flexibility and access to key election centres, allowing the media to effectively cover the electoral proceedings.

Details regarding media access to the National Collation Centre will be communicated at a later date, the Commission added.

This decision follows a memo issued by the EC on November 25, 2024, which initially limited media coverage of collation activities to just eight accredited media organisations.