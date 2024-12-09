Electoral Commission to Announce 2024 Presidential Election Results at 4:30 PM

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana will officially announce the results of the 2024 presidential election on Monday, December 9, at 4:30 PM.

The announcement will be broadcast live, and the EC is urging the public to tune in to follow the proceedings.

During a press briefing in Accra, Deputy EC Commissioner Samuel Tetteh advised political party supporters against gathering at the National Collation Centre, highlighting that such actions are both unnecessary and illegal. He further emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and patience as the final results are being processed.

“There is no need for political party supporters to besiege the national collation centre. This is illegal and unwarranted,” Tetteh stated. “Only those with proper accreditation should be at the centre. Everyone else can watch the live declaration of the results at 4:30 PM.”