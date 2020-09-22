The Electoral Commission (EC) on Monday said the Exhibition of the Voters Register, which began on Friday, September 18 will end on September, 25.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency urged all Registered Voters to go to their Exhibition Centres to check their details and make corrections if the need be.

It said Voters who were unable to visit their Centres due to one reason or the other could send their Voters ID numbers to the SMS shortcode 1422 to check their details.