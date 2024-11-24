Electoral Commission Urges Public to Disregard False Claims on Voting Dates

The Electoral Commission (EC) has called on Ghanaians to ignore misleading statements made by Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter at Wontumi FM, regarding separate voting dates for presidential candidates in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Oheneba was captured in a viral video spreading false information about the election process, telling the public that there would be different voting dates for the presidential candidates. Following the circulation of the video, Oheneba has been arrested by the police and charged with the publication of false news, in violation of Section 208 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

In a statement issued on November 24, the EC described the claims as “misleading” and urged the public to disregard the false information.

“The General Public is informed that the 2024 Election will take place on 7th December, 2024. Voting will begin at 7:00 AM and end at 5:00 PM,” the statement clarified.

The EC further encouraged eligible voters to participate in the elections in an orderly manner, urging them to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes.

The Commission’s swift response aims to prevent any confusion or disruption ahead of the crucial elections.