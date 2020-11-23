The Northern Region office of the Electoral Commission has taken delivery of electoral materials in readiness for the December 07, general election.

The electoral materials, which include; registers, and ballot papers, arrived in Tamale on Thursday and have been kept at the Police armoury in Tamale.

Representatives of some political parties including; the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress were present to witness the arrival and safe keeping of the electoral materials.

Mr Lucas Yiryel, Northern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission told the GNA that the materials would remain at the Police armoury until further directives to transport them to the various constituencies.