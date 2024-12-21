Electoral Proceedings in Ablekuma North Stall as Missing Documents Create Uncertainty

Electoral proceedings in the Ablekuma North constituency have encountered a major obstacle as missing documents and conflicting reports have left the outcome in question.

While results in nine other constituencies have been declared, the situation in Ablekuma North remains unresolved, leaving both stakeholders and residents in a state of uncertainty.

Obeng Vincent, the Returning Officer for Ablekuma North, explained the issue during an interview with Channel On. “We cannot declare results when critical documents are absent,” he said, emphasizing that 62 polling stations are yet to be accounted for or collated. “Without the pink sheets, this process cannot move forward,” he added.

Although the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has submitted results from 25 of these polling stations, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has yet to provide their pink sheets for verification, further complicating the situation. This lack of necessary documentation has led the Returning Officer to request intervention from the Electoral Commission.

“I do not have the authority to announce results without the proper backing of evidence,” Vincent said. “We need the Electoral Commission to step in to ensure fairness and transparency.” As the stalemate continues, all eyes are on the Electoral Commission to resolve the matter and ensure a fair and transparent conclusion to the electoral process in Ablekuma North.