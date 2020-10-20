An Opinion poll conducted on the qualification of the 12 Presidential candidates revealed mixed feelings among the voting population in Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.

While some lauded the Electoral Commission for good work done in the selection process, others thought some candidates should have been given the red card as showed to the five who were disqualified.

In all, 17 candidates, sought clearance from the EC to solicit the votes of Ghanaians to sit at the seat of the Presidency in the “plush jubilee building” to steer the social, economic and political affairs of the country.

Madam Faustina Koranteng, an NCCE educator said the confirmation of the candidates would help deepen the Democratic process and afford Ghanaians lots of policies and plans to choose from.

Mr Bismark Mensah, an environmental Scientist wondered why the remaining five were disqualified.

“Let all these candidates participate in the process to give more credence to our growing democracy”.

Madam Margaret Mensah believed that too many contestants only led to splitting of votes and that the fewer, the merrier strategy should be adopted by the EC in subsequent processes.

Mr Mike Donkor, an Engineer encouraged Ghanaians to critically examine the vision and mission statements of the qualified candidates and endorse a candidate who would advance the course of the country’s development in the years ahead.

Master Kobby, a Mechanic called on Ghanaians to try some new faces as against the two most dominant parties/candidates.

“Over the years, NDC and NPP have taken the country on a roller coaster ride because they see themselves as the main alternatives… Ghanaians should help build another strong force in GUM, or Nkrumah’s CPP.”

Ms Ophelia Ampofo, a lecturer called on Ghanaians to give the best policy documents a chance in the December polls.

She prayed that Ghanaians would rise above politics of monitization and rather consider the development aspirations of the candidates and select the one best for the socio,-economic development of the country.