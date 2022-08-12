Electric pumping machine explodes in Abesim

Another tragedy hit Abesim, near Sunyani on Thursday when an electric vulcanising machine exploded, killing an 18-year-old Senior High School boy instantly.

Scores of people rushed to catch a glimpse when the bizarre incident happened around 1500 hours at the Alaska Junction, a suburb of Abesim, near Sunyani.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt the boy, only known as Musa, was operating the machine at his elder brother’s shop, when it exploded.

Bystanders told the GNA that before the Police arrived at the scene, the deceased family had already picked the body for burial under Islamic custom.

“We heard a strange sound from the shop and we rushed to the scene, only to find the body with some parts spread around”, an eyewitness narrated on condition of anonymity, saying the elder brother only known as Guru had already left the shop.