Electric Utilities in Developing Countries Key to Global Clean Energy Goals

Only 40% of utilities in developing countries are financially sustainable, posing a threat to global energy transition and access objectives, according to a new World Bank report.

The majority of electric utilities in developing nations struggle to meet rising power demands and integrate renewable energy, hindering efforts to provide clean, reliable, and affordable electricity worldwide, the World Bank warns in its latest report, The Critical Link: Empowering Utilities for the Energy Transition. The report evaluates the performance of over 180 utilities across more than 90 countries, revealing that just 40% can cover their operating and debt service costs.

Low-income and lower-middle-income countries face the most severe challenges. High operational costs, low tariffs, transmission and distribution losses, inefficient payment collection, and poor planning perpetuate cycles of underperformance. This strains government budgets and leaves many consumers without dependable power.

These financial and operational difficulties deter investors, preventing utilities from raising private capital at affordable rates and delaying essential grid modernization and upgrades. The urgent need to incorporate more variable renewable energy, like solar and wind power, along with the goal to provide electricity to nearly 700 million people currently without access, further strains the financial sustainability and technical capacity of these utilities.

“As the stewards of the world’s power grids, utilities will be at the heart of efforts to decarbonize power supply and provide reliable electricity crucial for economic growth, job creation, and improving lives,” said Guangzhe Chen, World Bank Vice President for Infrastructure. “Policymakers, regulators, and development financiers must empower utilities through robust policies and long-term financing to ensure clean and accessible energy for all.”

Despite the challenges, global energy transition and universal energy access goals present opportunities to enhance utility performance. Well-managed and regulated utilities are essential for delivering clean, affordable electricity to a growing customer base while ensuring a reasonable return on investment.

Establishing sustainable power utilities begins with government action to create supportive policies and transparent procurement processes that minimize investor risk and streamline infrastructure development. Regulators must ensure that utilities can recover costs through tariffs and incentivize investment in efficient, resilient networks. Even in countries with sound policies, utilities need to improve billing, metering, and business practices while adopting new technologies to build trust with customers and investors. With public funding limited, development financiers play a crucial role by providing concessional capital and risk mitigation instruments to support private utility investors.