Electric Vehicles Face Rising Theft Risks as Tech Reliance Grows, Analysts Warn

Over 1 million vehicles were stolen across the U.S. in 2023, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), with electric vehicles (EVs) emerging as a mixed bag in theft trends.

While some models rank among the least targeted, experts warn that evolving criminal tactics—from digital breaches to black-market parts trafficking—are exposing critical vulnerabilities in newer EVs.

The shift from mechanical to digital systems has reshaped how thieves operate. Modern EVs rely heavily on software for security, a feature now exploited through methods like cloning digital keys, hacking charging stations, or infiltrating vehicle systems during software updates. Unlike traditional hot-wiring, these attacks leave no physical traces, allowing thieves to bypass alarms undetected until the vehicle disappears. “The same tech that makes EVs innovative also creates backdoors for criminals,” said one auto security specialist.

Compounding the risk is the lucrative value of EV components. A single battery, priced as high as $20,000 on the black market, along with motors rich in rare earth metals, has turned EVs into prime targets for organized theft rings. Shortages of replacement parts further incentivize stripping stolen vehicles for profit. Analysts note the irony: eco-friendly designs are fueling an underground trade in components, often shipped overseas or sold to unscrupulous repair shops.

Public charging stations, a cornerstone of EV infrastructure, have also become weak points. While home charging setups are generally secure, public stations—particularly those in remote or dimly lit areas—often lack surveillance or patrols. Vehicles left unattended for hours during charging sessions offer thieves ample time to disable tracking systems or manipulate software. “These locations are goldmines for thieves who know how to exploit gaps in security,” said Kigan Martineau, Managing Partner at BAM Personal Injury Lawyers.

Another overlooked flaw lies in EV batteries themselves. When drained to critically low levels, security features like GPS tracking and remote immobilization can fail, leaving vehicles defenseless. Thieves have adapted by deliberately discharging batteries—via repeated unlock commands or draining apps—before towing or hacking the disabled cars.

Martineau warns that while current EV theft rates remain lower than gas-powered vehicles, the trend points to a “tech arms race” between manufacturers and criminals. “As EVs dominate roads, theft tactics will evolve,” he said. “Manufacturers need to prioritize cybersecurity and redundant power systems as urgently as they do battery range.”

The findings underscore a pressing challenge: balancing innovation with resilience. As auto theft evolves beyond smashed windows and hot wires, the industry faces pressure to harden digital defenses and rethink how EVs are tracked, charged, and protected in an increasingly connected world. For now, owners are urged to park in well-lit areas, monitor battery levels, and invest in secondary anti-theft measures like steering locks—low-tech solutions for a high-tech problem.