Electric Vehicles, The Way Forward For Ghana Says – Dr Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president and prospective candidate for the New Patriotic Party, claims that the government is making every effort to introduce the usage of electric buses for public transportation in Ghana.

According to him, introducing electric vehicles into the system will aid in reducing the over-dependence on petroleum as the only energy source for automobiles. This will lead to a decrease in gasoline prices and transportation fairs around the nation.

He also stated that the government is still completely dedicated to developing plans to start using electric vehicles in the nation as a form of public transportation to help the expanding demand for public transportation.

He made this observation after visiting Solar Taxi, the biggest electric car manufacturer in Ghana and the third largest in Africa. They produce automobiles, motorcycles, and buses, demonstrating their dedication to lowering carbon emissions in the nation and promoting the use of environmentally friendly transportation.

He continued by saying that he had taken a Solar Taxi from Accra to Kumasi without his battery dying and that this experience had increased his willingness to work easily with the government to introduce the usage of electric vehicles in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia urged public transportation organizations like STC, VIP, ADT, and the rest to take this chance to purchase more electric vehicles, this will be consistent with the government’s objective to promote an eco-friendly environment.