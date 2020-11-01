Mr Seth Asinor Offei, the Plant Manager of Reroy Cables Limited has advised electrical contractors to use quality locally based cables to enhance the safety of the citizenry.

Mr Offei cautioned them against the use of inferior electrical cables which increased the cost of power consumption and causes fire outbreaks leading to loss of properties and lives.

This was in a statement signed by Anthony Mensah, the Public Relations Officer, Reroy Cables Limited, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra after a seminar for certified electrical wiring practitioners and electrical contractors from the five northern regions in the country.

The seminar was the theme “Buy Made in Ghana, Build Ghana By Creating Market for Local Industries” aimed at providing best practices and technical assistance to electricians, electrical engineers, and contractors in the regions.

The seminar which was also to create synergy among industry players brought together more than 100 electrical engineers from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company, the Energy Commission, the engineering department of Tamale Technical University, and the Distributors and Electricians and northern regional branch of Ghana Electrical Contractors Association.

Mr Erasmus Aidoo, the Commercial Manager of Reroy Cables Limited said the company as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives over the years, supported victims with cleft corrective surgeries, COVID-19 relief fund, Korle Bu Accident, and Burns Centre.

He added that the company was strategically positioned and focused on delivering quality products and a better alternative to the influx of substandard imported cables.

Godwin Dzamaklo a representative from Ghana Grid Company Limited who chaired the seminar advised the public desist from patronizing substandard cables since the cables are of high risks.

“The price may seem cheaper to you but the risk involved in using inferior cables to wire premises is life-threatening so let us all say no to inferior cables. The fight against substandard electrical cables and accessories should be a collective responsibility”.

The company has certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO 9001), International Electrotechnical Commission, Verband der Elektrotechnik as well as certification from Ghana Standards Authority.