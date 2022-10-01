Electricity Company of Ghana prepaid central database compromised

The central database and systems of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been compromised by external sources who are currently controlling the source codes and have refused to release them to the ECG, Graphic Online has reported, quoting source within ECG.

ECG has not made any statement about the said cyber-attack except a series of announcements informing the public about the technical challenge it was experiencing with the smooth operation of the prepaid system and an assurance to customers that it was working “assiduously to rectify the anomaly.”

Graphic Online understands the ECG has called for support to help resolve the problem and still working on it.

Officials from National Security and the Cyber Security Authority are on hand working with the ECG to help restore the systems.

Aside that, the ECG is currently undertaking a comprehensive audit of its system to establish what caused the technical failure that has affected service to many of its prepaid customers around the country.

National Security and the Cyber Security Authority is supporting to determine what could have happened to the system and how to forestall a future recurrence, Graphic Online understands.

There is a high suspicion of the system having been hacked, hence the support from the Cyber Security Authority.

The challenges confronting the ECG is currently being experienced with all prepaid metering system nationwide.

This has resulted in some customers unable to top-up electric power credit on prepaid metres for the past four days.

The technical challenge has affected customers in 10 operational regional areas of the ECG in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo.