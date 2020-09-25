He recently charmed the entire nation with his meticulous voice and graciously sat on the seat of hitmakers after the release of his maiden single famous.

Not relenting on his efforts, Kweku Greene has announced a release date for his second single ‘JUJU’ under Horizon Records GH and the streets can’t keep calm.

For an upcoming artiste to have been able to give established artists a run for their money with a first single and garnering about 60% of street fans to his camp amidst series of radio and tv AirPlays, we are certain that Greene will break international boundaries with this second record.

With their aim of going global, Kweku Greene and his hardworking label, Horizon Records GH have announced 29th September, 2020 as the release date for their second hit single JUJU.

Juju, an African jargon which translates ‘ CHARM’ is enough reason the entire industry is certain that Kweku Greene is a perfect fit to carry on the respected Ghanaian music legacy.

On ‘Juju’, the singer admires the bodily features of his partner and gave guidelines on how lovers especially guy’s will win the hearts of their partners with appellations. It has this groovy feel created to fit all genres of occasions.

Fans of Kweku Greene (Greenades) and music enthusiasts are super excited for this news and for the record, no artiste can boast of such genuine support. He keeps soaring higher each day with his creative dynamism.

Juju has come to bridge the gap between local and international acts as it has got all the elements to match the Burna boy’s or even better. As usual, the singer, known for his amazing voice garnished the song in a style that is beyond the reach of any Ghanaian artiste.

The song was creatively produced by Two Bars and can be accessed on all download portals. Get interactive on social media by following these handles.

Facebook: kwekugreenegh

Instagram: kweku_greene

Twitter: kwekuGreene_

Source: Smile Celebs