Electrifying Line-Up for 2023 AFEST

AFEST, Africa Tech Festival’s official opening party is back with a bang and a new venue and line-up in 2023 that is set to thrill delegates, investors and VIPS attending the African continent’s largest and most influential technology, telecommunications and digital enertainment festival.

Taking place on Tuesday 14 November 2023, AFEST will this year be hosted at the Old Biscuit Mill in downtown Woodstock, the lively location that is at the heart of where Cape Town’s design and culinary paths meet.

On the tables and in the mix

Spinning the discs at this high-energy event, is a stellar line-up of music artists that include: Doctor in the house – MTV Africa award-winner Kyle Deutsch, who is also a chiropractic doctor and SA Idols contestant and has worked with artists such as Cassper Nyovest, and part of the Wolf Pack team who opened for Justin Bieber.

Marn De Bluum – A purveyor of good times who sets the mood with the finest curation of tracks from his eclectic and expansive music catalogue that house a lounge full of chill and a beat-based dancefloor. Singer, songwriter and philanthropist, as well as SA Idols winner, Paxton Fielies aka Paxton, brings a soulful rhythm to proceedings with sounds from her hits and upcoming EP. Rounding out the beats, DJ Sigwabs will bring his vintage house to the mix along with some of his high octane vibes to keep the party going till the sun comes up for those who dare.

Commenting on what has become a highly anticipated event, James Williams, Director, Events | Connecting Africa | Informa Tech, says: “Last year it was great to be back in person with Africa Tech Festival after two-years of virtual. There’s nothing like being present in real life and AFEST will be all that and more and the perfect way to kick-off what will be a bumper, action-packed conference, and exhibition.”

More than just a party

Aside from offering the ability to unwind after the first day of keynotes, panel discussions, presentations, and meetings, AFEST is also the ideal spot to network and build on industry relationships in a relaxed atmosphere, with several private hospitality suites on offer.