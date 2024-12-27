Electrochem Ghana Denies Allegations of Violent Confrontation at Songor Lagoon

Electrochem Ghana Limited has responded to a viral video claiming a violent altercation between the company’s security personnel and members of the Ada community at the Songor Lagoon concession, clarifying that the incident involved a confrontation with illegal miners rather than community members.

The company stressed that the situation, which occurred during a routine patrol, was peacefully resolved within 30 minutes and was far from the violent encounter portrayed in the video.

The company described the footage as misleading, designed to tarnish its reputation and ongoing efforts to restore and manage the Songor Lagoon. Electrochem emphasized that since acquiring the concession, it has committed significant resources to rehabilitating the lagoon, which had previously been degraded. Among its initiatives is the Out-Grower Scheme and Community Pans, which provide the Ada community with free access to high-quality brine, supporting local salt producers and fisherfolk.

Electrochem reaffirmed its dedication to open communication with local stakeholders, including the Member of Parliament, and stated that it remains focused on ensuring mutual benefits for both the company and the Ada community. The company also highlighted its environmental commitment, aiming to produce 1,000,000 metric tons of salt annually while safeguarding the ecological balance of the Songor Lagoon.

As Ghana’s leading salt producer, Electrochem remains focused on balancing economic growth with sustainable development, reaffirming its role in the local economy while ensuring the long-term preservation of the lagoon.