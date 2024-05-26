Electrochem Ghana Develops Flood Channels for Lolonya Community

Electrochem Ghana Limited (EGL), a subsidiary of the McDan Group, an industrial salt production company in Ada, has created water passageways to minimise flooding in the Lolonya community in the Ada West District.

The community, which was hit by tidal waves a few days ago, became flooded with water that had no channels to flow out, leaving residents devastated.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that the flood affected homes and the basic school in the community.

The heavy waves from the sea deposited sand at the outlets of the Lolo stream, which links the drains in the community to the Songor Lagoon, leading to its silting, and blocking the excess water from getting out of the community, leading to flooding.

Mr Rockson Ahuakese, assembly member for the area, said he, together with the chief and elders of the community, contacted the company to intervene as the situation was becoming dire.

He said Electrochem helped them with its machinery and fuel to create channels, adding that the water was now receding into the sea.

He commended the company for being helpful to the community, indicating that they had already constructed gutters along major stretches of the community, and adding that he has even written again to them to help desilt the drains.

He said there was a need to improve sanitation in the community, stating that there are currently no refuse dumping sites, which leads to indiscriminate disposal of refuse.

“We are in dire need of tools like rakes, shovels, wheel barrels, safety boots, gloves, and the rest for frequent clean-up exercises. We are pleading with the public, NGOs, and agencies to assist us in protecting the community,” he appealed.