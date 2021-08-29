Electrochem Ghana Limited supplies potable water to Ada communities

Electrochem Ghana Limited (EGL), a salt winning company, under the McDan Group of Companies, has made various interventions for all year round supply of potable water to over ten communities around the Songor lagoon in the Ada Districts.

Beneficial communities include Nakomkope, Bornikope, Salom, Toflokpo, Sonkope, Ajumanikope, Matsekope, Lolonya.

The Ada East and West Districts in the Greater Accra Region are blighted with erratic water supply with some communities in dire need of potable water.

The people of Ada have agitated over the water challenge, forcing Assembly members of the Ada West District through a press conference this year, to appeal to the President to intervene.

Community members who spoke with journalists after the intervention by EGL expressed their gratitude, saying that the company’s gesture came at the right time when the people were in dire need of potable water.

“I personally have never seen such a move before in Ada. That a company will be so quick to respond to our plea. May God bless McDan.” Mr. Daniel Normotey, a resident of Toflokpo, said.

“We’ve not been getting water since January so we go to the streams to fight cattle and other animals before we can wash or bathe. I have been depending on satche water to prepare food for my family so Electrochem weekly supply of water is a huge relief, ” Madam Naomi Agbedam of Ajumanikope told the media.

Other residents lauded the effort made by the company and called on other residents to support the company for development.

Electrochem Ghana Limited as part of its social responsibility earlier provided toilet facilities to some communities and supported some communities financially to undertake clean-up exercises along the beaches.