…Sponsors Soccer Tournament For Community Teams Ahead Of Ada Astroturf Construction

In efforts to unearth and build talents in the youth of Ada, Electrochem Ghana Limited will construct a state of the art AstroTurf park for the people in Ada.

The facility will help the community build talents in the youth in all sports disciplines.

Ahead of the sod cutting ceremony which is scheduled to take place tomorrow, Tuesday March 16, 2021, the company, Electrochem Ghana Limited organized a football tournament for ten community teams of Ada in Accra.

The tournament was held under the theme; “Uniting the Youth for Massive Development and Employment in Ada,” to ginger the interest of the youth in supporting developmental projects that will bring jobs and improve on their livelihoods.

Participating teams were drawn from ten communities in Ada and are grouped into two camps, The Ada West Teams and Ada East Teams.

The Ada West Teams are from Toflokpo, Goi, Adjumanikope, Sege and Nakomkope whilst the Ada East Teams are from Big Ada, Ada foah, Kasseh, Tamatoku and Ada.

Speaking at the opening of the tournament, Nii Agudey Obidere III, Mankralo of Ada noted that the construction of an astroturf in their community will go a long way to expose the talents they have to the whole world.

He said, Ada has lots of sporting talents and that the opportunity to unearth these talents has been denied them over the years but expressed confidence that, “Through Electrochem Ghana, I hope things will be made anew and our youth will have a place when it comes to soccer and other sports disciplines.”

Also, Nene Buetey Obumpong IV the Adibeawe Asafoatse commended Electrochem Ghana Limited and McDan Group of Companies for bringing light to Ada.

He said Electrochem Ghana has proven that, they are not only in Ada to mine salt and bring business to Ada but also create opportunities for their youth to shine and excel in their talents.

“This, we say thank you. Indeed, you are the light that shines in Ada,” he said.

On his part, Hon. Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, DCE for Ada West, Sege said the construction of an AstroTurf is in line with government’s one-constituency-one-AstroTurf and that McDan Group has done so many things to augment government’s efforts in many areas.

He averred that talents will be built in Ada and hope that the youth of Ada will one day have a place in the National Team.

At close of the tournament, Adjumanikope Team won the day sweeping away a trophy and a cheque of GHC10, 000.00.