Electrochem Sets To Employ 3000 More Locals For Mining In Songor

Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group, is set to employ 3,000 more locals for mining to support its upcoming salt harvesting season through manual labour.

This initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to supporting local communities by creating sustainable employment opportunities, providing a much-needed source of income to the unemployed across Ghana.

The CEO of Electrochem, Mr Razak Adam, explained in a media interview that this decision reflects the company’s mission to empower the people of Ada and Ghana while bolstering the local employment.

According to him, each person is earning 2,000 a week.

“At Electrochem Ghana, we believe in working hand-in-hand with the communities where we operate. This salt harvest is not just an economic activity; it’s an opportunity to provide jobs, improve livelihoods, and support the people who have been custodians of this resource,” Mr Adam stated.

Mr Adam added that Electrochem remains committed to responsible and sustainable practices.

“Ada has always been at the heart of salt production in Ghana. By adopting a manual approach for this harvest season, we’re not only preserving traditional practices but also ensuring that economic benefits stay within the community. We’re dedicated to creating shared value and leaving a positive impact,” he continued. While the company has the capacity for mechanical harvesting, it chooses manual labour to honour the community’s longstanding traditions and promote local economic independence.

The CEO affirmed Electrochem’s commitment to the welfare of Ada and Ghana, with a strong focus on job creation.

“Our goals go beyond salt harvesting. We are committed to investing in education, health, and infrastructure to support the sustainable development of Ada and Ghana. The people of Ada are our partners, and together, we aim to build a legacy that will serve generations to come,” Mr Adam emphasised.

This step is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits, providing stable employment and income to thousands of families in Ada and across Ghana.