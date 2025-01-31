Electrocuted Man Found Near Cut ECG Cables in Gomoa East

The decomposing body of an unidentified man was discovered near Potsin in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, sparking concerns over the rising theft of electricity cables in the area.

The man is suspected to have been electrocuted while attempting to cut live transmission cables belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The grim discovery was made by a local farmer on Wednesday evening. According to eyewitnesses, the body was found in a state of decomposition, with a pair of pliers and a backpack containing cables lying nearby. These items have led residents to believe the man was involved in the theft of ECG cables that caused a power outage in the area just days earlier.

Ebo Anderson, a resident who witnessed the aftermath of the cable theft, explained that the community experienced a blackout on Friday night. Upon investigation, it was discovered that several cables had been cut. The ECG was alerted and managed to restore power by repairing the damaged lines. However, the incident took a tragic turn when the farmer stumbled upon the body near the same area.

Police have been notified and are expected to launch an investigation to determine the man’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death. While the exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed, the presence of electrical tools and cables near the body has fueled speculation that he may have been electrocuted during an attempted theft.

This incident highlights a growing problem in the Central Region, where cable theft has become increasingly common. Such thefts not only disrupt power supply but also pose significant risks to the perpetrators. In a similar incident in Awutu Okoampa, thieves stole several meters of ECG cables, leaving the community without electricity for over three weeks. Another case in Papase saw high-tension cables cut, plunging the area into darkness.

The ECG has repeatedly warned against the dangers of tampering with electrical infrastructure, emphasizing the risks of electrocution and the severe consequences of power outages on communities. Despite these warnings, cable theft continues to plague the region, driven by the demand for scrap metal and copper.

As authorities work to address the issue, the tragic discovery in Potsin serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with such criminal activities. For now, the community remains on edge, awaiting answers from the ongoing investigation while grappling with the broader challenge of safeguarding critical infrastructure.

The incident has also reignited calls for stricter enforcement and public awareness campaigns to curb the theft of electricity cables, which not only endanger lives but also disrupt the daily lives of countless residents.