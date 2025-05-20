Electroland Ghana Ltd Celebrates Cedi Appreciation with Massive Price Reductions

Electroland Ghana Ltd, a leading retailer of electronic appliances, is thrilled to announce significant price reductions on all its products, effective immediately.

This decision comes in response to the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi against major foreign currencies and the country’s economic growth.

As part of its customer-centric approach, Electroland Ghana Ltd believes that its valued customers are integral to its success.

In line with this philosophy, the company is launching the “Cedis Apicki Promo,” offering sensational price deductions and freebies on selected models.

The price reductions are in line with the government’s appeal to businesses to pass on the benefits of the Cedi’s appreciation to customers.

Electroland Ghana Ltd is committed to ensuring that its customers enjoy the best prices on electronic appliances.

Customers can visit Electroland Ghana Ltd’s showrooms and authorized dealers across Ghana to take advantage of the massive discounts and freebies.

About Electroland Ghana Ltd

Electroland Ghana Ltd is a leading retailer of SAMSUNG, TCL, Midea and NASCO electronic appliances in Ghana, committed to providing quality products and excellent customer service.

For more information, please contact:

Adiza Ibrahim

[email protected]

0242631538