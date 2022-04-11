Electronic and software factories to be established in Ghana

The Defence Electronics Technology Limited (DEWTECH), a joint venture company, is to establish an electronic hardware factory and a software development business in line with government’s job creation programme.

It will also to promote the adoption and use of Information and Communication Technologies, (ICTs) to help drive Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.

The company registered in 2019 by Eban Capital, a Ghanaian FinTech company, Defence Industries Holding Company (DIHOC) owned by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Wizarpos International Company Limited, a global payment solutions provider based in Shanghai China.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in laying the foundation for the building of the defence industrial complex in Accra, welcomed the idea of the GAF and other security agencies sourcing their technological needs locally.

He said the arrangement was the ideal rather than depending on imports from foreign suppliers, most of whom had no local logistics support in Ghana to help with maintainance.

Mr Jim Amegah, Chief Executive Officer of Eban Capital, explained that the partnership would develop a robust digital infrastructure for African countries covering tax and revenue assurance systems, digital banking and enterprise solutions, e-commerce and telecommunications.

The scope and scale of the project when fully operational would facilitate sustainable employment for more than 100,000 Ghanaians and a total of five million Africans along the value chain within five to seven years.

He said the factory would produce electronic point of sale devices, smart meters, phones, tablets and computers, among others.

“We have commenced deployment of 16,000 smart pos terminals in Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia and Burkina Faso for agency banking in the 1st quarter of this year and expect to close 2022 with over 100,000 devices which would provide over 110,000 direct jobs within the West African sub-region, complimented by corporate and retail enterprise solutions,” he said.

The move, he noted was in line with the Africa Continental Free Trade Programme, aimed at facilitating a seamless digitalisation agenda of countries within the sub-Saharan region.He said the products and services would also help Ghana to achieve its “cashlite” and digitalisation policies.

The programme was graced by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency as well as the top brass of the Ghana Armed Forces and several captains of industry.