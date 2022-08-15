Electronic NIA Card Replacement and Updates begin today at El-Wak

The National Identification Authority (NIA) will from today, Monday, August 15, 2022, offer electronic Card Replacement and Update of Personal Information (change or correction of personal records) Services at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

A statement issued by NIA’s Client Service Unit and copied the Ghana News Agency said applicants opting for the services would be required to complete and sign an electronic Request Form in person, which must undergo an approval process.

It said applicants requesting either Card Replacement Service or Update of Personal Information Service must note that the replacement of lost, stolen, damaged, or defective cards would attract a fee of Ghc30.00, which must be paid with the CalBank Mobile Banking Platform with short code *771#; CalBank Online Mobile App; or at a CalBank Branch Office

The statement said NIA would not accept cash payments for the replacement service.

It said all applications must be supported with a Police Extract and applicants must bring along their damaged or defective Ghana Cards where applicable.

It said the list of updates that attracted a fee of Ghc30.00 were change or correction of applicant’s name, change or correction of the order of applicant’s name, correction or addition of applicant’s previous name or maiden name, correction of applicant’s date of birth.

Others are change or correction of the nationality of applicant, correction of applicant’s gender and change or correction of applicant’s height.

The statement said all other updates, which did not result in the printing of a new Ghana Card for an applicant, were free of charge.

The list of free updates includes change or correction of residential address, change or correction of digital address code, change or addition of postal address, correction of hometown details, correction of place of birth details, addition or change of telephone numbers and/or email address,

The rest are Change of marital status, addition or change of Government IDs (e.g., Voter ID Card, SSNIT Card, NHIS Card, etc.); change of disability status; change or addition of details of spouse, change of next-of-kin details; correction of details of parents; change of level of education; change of occupation, and change or correction of color of hair and/or eyes.

The statement said all applicants for the updated service would be required to provide the reason for the update and must support the request with evidence.

It said examples of documents required to update personal information included birth certificate or passport used during registration for the Ghana Card that showed the correct name of the applicant.

The statement said Gazette notification confirming applicant’s name change (affidavits will not be accepted).

It said NIA would not change an applicant’s date of birth but would only correct the date of birth if it was wrongly captured during registration for the Ghana Card.

Other examples are the provision of a Birth Certificate or Ghana Passport used by the applicant during registration for his/her Ghana Card, addition of or change of details of Institutional IDs – Document/ID from the relevant institution confirming the details.

A document that existed before the applicant’s registration for the Ghana Card and confirms the names of the parents e.g. a Birth Certificate or a Marriage Certificate of the applicant.

A certificate of naturalization, an oath of allegiance document, and the non-citizen Ghana card of the applicant; a birth certificate that confirms the nationality of the applicant, a dual-citizenship card if the applicant has one, and a valid Ghana passport if the applicant has one.

Documentary evidence supporting the change such as a professional certificate of the applicant or record of employment; applicant’s school records confirming course taken or new educational level.

Statement or letter on a hospital or doctor’s or medical professional’s letterhead, statements, records, or letters from an agency of Government which issues or provides disability benefits.

The statement said applicants should take note that not every request for an update or replacement would be handled on the day it was made.

It said review of requests may take longer than a day and applicants would be required to pay the statutory fee only when requests were approved and not before.