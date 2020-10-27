A new online tool to improve the delivery of seeds in West Africa will be unveiled at a virtual event on

Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Initiated by CORAF and funded by the United States Agency for International Development West Africa within the PAIRED framework, this tool is expected to improve seeds’ delivery considerably.

«Delivery systems for seeds are currently underdeveloped in West Africa, thereby limiting the much-needed access to improved varieties by smallholder farmers,» says Dr. Abdulai Jalloh, CORAF’s Director of

Research and Innovation.

The Seed demand forecasting tool is a practical instrument used in projecting the potential and actual

seed demands to support both the public seed sector and private seed companies.

How the Tool Looks Like?

The Seed Demand Forecasting Tool is an excel spreadsheet that works based on a series of basic assumptions such as the potential area to be used for seed production, seeding rate, and seed yield.

It is meant

to assist producers in planning the seed production effort through a process of demand projections and

examining past and present performance levels, combined with assessing available products and current

markets.

What Challenge does it seek to solve?

More or less seeds could be produced at the start of the farming season than demanded, leading to shortfall or substantial carryover of the seed stock.

What are the Advantages?

• Development of seed production roadmap

• Preparation of business plans;

• Developing the sales promotion strategy;

• Making financial arrangements;

• Arranging storage and transportation;

• Working out quantities of inputs to procure

As part of efforts to leverage digital for agriculture opportunities to grow the food system in West and

Central Africa, CORAF and partners are currently deploying the following tools:

• FeSeRWAM

• Market for Agriculture Technologies and Innovations (MITA)

• Agripreneur TV

• WASIX (en développement)

Experts argue that these tools can be game-changing steps given the relatively high internet penetration

and mobile telephony use in West and Central Africa.

Digital for agriculture tools such as the Seed Forecasting Tool allows for the democratization of data and

relevant research outputs to farmers using the magic of the internet,» says Dr. Yacouba Diallo, an agriinput expert at CORAF.

Also read:

• Upscale Seed Demand Forecasting Tool, Actors Urge

• FeSeRWAM, a New Digital for Agriculture (D4AG) Tool Launched

• New Online Tool to Empower Thousands of West African farmers Access Critical Agriculture Information

About CORAF: CORAF is an international non-profit association working to enhance prosperity, food,

and nutrition security in West and Central Africa. For more, visit: www.coraf.org