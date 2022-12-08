Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate will ensure transparency – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says the Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate (E-TCC), will enhance transparency in mobilizing tax returns and payments.

Speaking at a workshop to engage taxpayers on the new E-TCC portal system, Mr Alfred Twumasi Ntiamoah, Deputy Commissioner, Larger Taxpayers Office of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), said the E-TCC is being used to ensure taxpayers monitor their taxes and know if they are compliant.

He said the E-TCC would allow prospective taxpayers to file their tax returns and receive tax clearance certificates immediately after meeting the requirements.

He said the portal will help taxpayers generate their own Tax Clearance Certificate (TCC) without necessarily coming to the Authority’s office.

The portal will help improve tax compliance which will enable transparency in tax administration and also help reduce transportation cost for customers.

The portal will also do a background check to ensure there are no outstanding tax returns and payments, he said.

“You have to comply with the system information requirements on all outstanding debts to able to get your Tax Clearance Certificate”.

“There will be imposition of penalties and interest, which taxpayers will have to pay to get their Tax Clearance Certificate,” he said

Taxpayers who have outstanding debts will be given reasons for not getting the TCC by the portal, he added.

Addressing challenges confronting taxpayers, Mr Ntiamoah said the E-TCC would not prevent taxpayers from visiting the Authority’s offices.

However, there will be a support option on the portal to help customers report cases and suggestions on issues bothering them.

“In any new system there are technical and tutoring problems. We are ready to solve these problems once and for all, immediately we solve it. You have your own way of generating your E-TCC without coming to the office,” he said.

He said clients could also contact the Authority through their social media platforms and visit the Authority’s website, which will make solving of customers issues simpler.

“If you have any challenges, you can visit our offices our staffs will assist you to correct every error you encounter,” he said.

He said there would be a short-code to help customers verify their E-TCC instantly by the end of the year.

In his closing remarks, he implored all taxpayers to pay their arrears to help generate funds to help economic growth.

The Authority assured all clients of frequent holding of such workshops to help build a better and easy taxation system.