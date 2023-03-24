Elephant population in African transfrontier conservation area to be released by June

The results of a trans-border survey to ascertain the elephant population within the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) are expected to be made public by June.

According to the KAZA secretariat, the data-gathering phase was completed last October. Currently, the coordination team is in the final stages of analysis and preparing the technical report, which is expected to be completed by April. After review by the KAZA partner states, the report will undergo an independent review by three experts.

The KAZA TFCA is located in the Kavango and Zambezi river basins where Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe converge.

The survey aims to determine the numbers and seasonal distributions of elephants, elephant carcasses, and other large herbivores in KAZA.

The last available estimates indicated 220,000 elephants across the expansive KAZA landscape.