At least 30 elephants have in the past week raided a village in southern Tanzania, an official said Saturday.

The elephants raided Ngumbu village in Liwale district of Lindi region and destroyed about 200 hectares of farm crops, mainly sesame, said Damas Mumwi, a wildlife official from Liwale district.

“Ngumbu village is located along a wildlife corridor for the elephants seeking water in Mbwemkuru River,” Mumwi told Xinhua in an interview by phone.The stray elephants were from the Nyerere National Park, according to the official.

Mumwi said game rangers from the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority are working day and night to drive away the animals.