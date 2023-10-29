Elephants wreak havoc on Tanzanian villages

Water decline in the Ruvuma River on the Tanzania-Mozambique border has facilitated elephants and buffaloes from Mozambique to cross over the giant river to Tanzanian villages where they are wreaking havoc, local authorities said on Saturday.

Mwangi Rajabu Kundya, the Newala district commissioner, said the elephants that wandered from Mozambique have killed two Tanzanian villagers along the border between Wednesday and Friday.

“The two villagers were trampled to death by the elephants as they harvested cashew nuts in their farms,” Kundya told Xinhua in a telephone interview, adding that four injured villagers have been admitted to hospital.

Lauteri John Kanony, the Masasi district commissioner, said herds of elephants and buffaloes were crossing the Ruvuma River to Tanzania following water decline in the river.

Newala and Masasi districts in Mtwara region in southern Tanzania are located on the border with Mozambique.