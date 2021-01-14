dpa/GNA – Hong Kong police have arrested 11 people on suspicion of helping pro-democracy activists who tried to flee for Taiwan in August, the South China Morning Post reported.

The 11 people, including a lawyer, were arrested early Thursday, according to the news report.

They are accused of helping 12 Hong Kong residents who attempted to flee to Taiwan on a speedboat but were captured by the maritime police of Shenzhen, in south China.

Ten of the group were handed prison terms of up to three years in China. The remaining two, who were minors, were handed over to Hong Kong police.

Police have been on the lookout for potential accomplices since August.

In October, police arrested nine people, including former assistants to three ex-lawmakers, on suspicion of having helping the 12 activists to flee.