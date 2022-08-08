Eleven Fire Officers Fired

Eleven officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have been dismissed.

The dismissed officers were involved in various acts of indiscipline ranging from vacation of post to recruitment fraud.

The 11 officers, comprising two senior officers and nine junior officers of the service were stationed across the various Regional and District Commands in the country.

A statement issued by the GNFS and signed by its Public Relations Officer T. Osafo-Affum assured the general public of its “commitment to uphold the highest disciplinary standards” and take “appropriate disciplinary action against recalcitrant officers.”