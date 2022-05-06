Eleven persons arrested in connection with Western Region Attacks

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested eleven persons for their involvement in the attacks on the Esiama Divisional Police Headquarters, the Nkroful Magistrate Court and the Ellembelle District Assembly on April 1, 2022.

The accused persons, Cosmos Gadekor, Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gokeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, Bartholomew Ekenlebie, Isaac Ampong, Andy Blay, Meshack Addae, Emmanuel Adu, Michael Narh and David Ekenlebie, were arraigned before the court in Takoradi on various dates.

A news brief from the Police said all eleven accused persons had been granted bail by the court in the sum of Ghc 30,000.00 each with three sureties, two to be justified.

It said five of the accused persons who were able to meet the bail conditions had been released.

The brief said the remaining six accused persons were in custody awaiting the fulfilment of their bail conditions.

It said Police had intensified efforts to pursue and arrest other suspects who were on the run and bring them to face justice.