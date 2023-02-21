Eliason Foundation supports NICU project

Eliason Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has donated GH￠10,000 towards the construction of an ultra-modern Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for the Tarkwa Municipal hospital in the Western Region.

Mr Kofi Nimako, an official with the Foundation, made the presentation on behalf of the founder, Mr Francis Arisi Eliason, at the facility in Bogrekrom and said it was in line with the Foundation’s commitment to improve health care delivery in the Western Region.

“The Foundation decided to support this important project because we want preterm babies delivered at the facility and those even referred there have access to quality health care. We cannot ignore these precious babies to pass on,” he explained

Mr Nimako said the foundation would assist to resource it, adding, “giving back to society is of great importance to our founder.”

Madam Victoria Preprah Mensah, Head of Nursing, Tarkwa Municipal hospital, who received the donation, thanked Eliason Foundation and gave the assurance that the money would be used for the intended purpose.

She appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to continue to support the facility to complete its NICU project successfully for preterm babies.

Mr Eliason is a native of Bonsaso in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality but currently based in the United Kingdom as a military officer. The Eliason Foundation basically supports the needy in society.