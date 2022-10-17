Ghana’s reigning West African Boxing Union (WABU) Super Middleweight champion, Eliasu Sulley, says his boxing career is gradually dying due to poor management.



The boxer dethroned Mawuli Folivi, the former champion, in May 2021 via a technical knockout to win the title.



In an interview with GNA Sport, the boxer from Accra’s Second Out Gym said his dream of becoming a world champion in the future was in jeopardy due to a lack of bouts.

“I won the WABU Super Middleweight title last year but I have not fought since then with no local or international fight for me. I wasn’t included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and it is becoming very demoralising for me as I aim to become a world champion someday.

“I signed a five-year contract with my manager from February 2020 to February 2025, and since then I have not been paid either signing fees or salary, and the organisers of the WABU Super Middleweight championship have not paid me yet, so life is very difficult for me and my family.”



He expressed his frustration with his current management, especially with contractual issues, pleading for a release as he seeks to rejuvenate his career.