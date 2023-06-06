Elijeko Foundation delegation participates in Patient Safety Summit in California

A three-Memeber Ghanaian delegation has participated in the 10th Edition of the World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit held in Newport Beach, California, USA.

The delegation sponsored by the Elijeko Foundation was led by the Founder and CEO, Mr. Andrews Kwabena Nyantakyi.

Other members are Miss Celestina Kalor Abapiri, Elijeko Foundation’s Country Director and Mr. Richard Addo, a Pharmacy Technician at Manhyia District Hospital in Ashanti Region and Ms. Kamelin Donkor.

A statement issued in Accra by the Foundation said the Foundation focused on providing free preventative health education and pre-hospital emergency services.

The Summit was organised by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF), as a milestone event to mark the conference’s 10th anniversary, as the first in-person gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual Summit serves as a platform for various stakeholders, including experts, patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, governmental entities, and private groups to discuss the contemporary challenges and solutions in patient safety

The statement said the Ghanaian delegation, who attended the conference, comprised officials who were dedicated to fostering a culture of safety and establishing international connections with like-minded individuals working towards eliminating preventable harm to patients, and healthcare workers.

It said former U.S President Bill Clinton, a long time supporter of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation emphasised the importance of collaboration in the effort to boost patient safety globally.

He called for a culture of conversion to promote patient safety in healthcare.

Mr Nyantakyi reiterated the critical need for hospitals and healthcare institutions in Ghana to prioritize patient safety.

He said the rationale behind sending the Ghanaian delegates to the summit was to solidify the relationship between the two Foundation’s.

He said both organizations have collaborated to promote and prioritize patient safety, striving towards zero harm for individuals seeking medical care.

Mr. Nyantakyi said patient safety initiatives were crucial in preventing harm and protecting lives.

“Every patient in Ghana deserves safe and effective care and reducing preventable deaths should remain paramount,” he added.

He said medical errors, which could occur at various stages of healthcare provision, including diagnosis, treatment, medication administration, surgical procedures, and communication among healthcare providers, must be addressed.

“Thus, the participation of the Ghanaian delegation in the summit holds significant importance,” the CEO said.

Mr Joe Kiana, the Founder of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, tasked the participants to demand their elected officials to hardwire patient safety into national agenda and align incentives so that hospitals worldwide could put evidence-based practices in place.