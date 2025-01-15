Elijeko Foundation Leads First Aid Training In Benin: A Groundbreaking Step In Emergency Preparedness

The Elijeko Foundation has embarked on a groundbreaking mission to bolster the emergency response skills of the Benin Armed Forces (French: Forces Armées Béninoises; FAB).

Working in collaboration with the Office of Security Cooperation – Benin (NDNG) and the FAB, the foundation conducted a first aid and trauma training initiative to address critical gaps in military healthcare capabilities.

This hands-on program was tailored to meet the unique challenges of the FAB, focusing on essential life-saving techniques.

The training included interactive workshops, practical demonstrations, and real-world scenarios, equipping participants with skills such as controlling bleeding with tourniquets and wound-packing methods, mastering basic life support including CPR and AED operation, and managing burn injuries, fractures, and triage situations.

At the core of this initiative was a “train-the-trainer” approach, empowering selected participants to become educators within their military units.

This model ensures the program’s sustainability and amplifies its impact, embedding a culture of preparedness within the FAB.

The training yielded remarkable outcomes. Participants gained the ability to respond effectively to emergencies and reported newfound confidence in tackling simulated crisis.

The establishment of peer-led training frameworks promises ongoing skill development within the force.

This effort represents a critical step forward in enhancing the FAB’s readiness to manage emergencies, particularly in challenging environments.

Moreover, it underscores the power of collaboration between civilian organizations and military institutions in addressing urgent healthcare needs.

The Elijeko Foundation’s commitment to empowering military personnel is evident through its extensive outreach.

In April 2024, the foundation trained members of the Military Police Training School of the Ghana Army.

This initiative focused on equipping trainees with similar life-saving techniques and fostering the knowledge to train others, reinforcing its regional impact on emergency preparedness.

The Elijeko Foundation is committed to expanding its impact across the region, with plans to introduce advanced training and broaden its reach to other underserved communities.

By fostering partnerships and empowering individuals, the foundation aims to build stronger, more resilient healthcare systems in West Africa.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Elijeko Foundation has worked tirelessly to improve healthcare access and education in underprivileged areas across West Africa.

Its diverse programs include bystander CPR training; Stop the Bleed initiatives, and patient safety awareness campaigns.

Through these efforts, the foundation continues to make a lasting difference in community health and emergency readiness.